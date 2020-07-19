Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of BILI opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,406 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $288,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 588.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 249,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

