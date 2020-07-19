Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 30 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $383.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.75 and a 200-day moving average of $306.06. The company has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.