Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 106 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

SHW opened at $610.09 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $613.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $578.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.