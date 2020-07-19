Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $27.79 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $560.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.