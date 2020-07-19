Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Twilio posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $106,158,956 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 37.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $238.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $247.50.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.