eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). eHealth reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 290%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Evercore ISI started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $652,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $106.87 on Thursday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

