Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after buying an additional 5,320,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nielsen by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nielsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nielsen by 1.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7,260.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 312,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

