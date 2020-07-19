Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

