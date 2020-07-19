James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,899 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $497,779.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,611.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Tuesday, June 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,853.65.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after purchasing an additional 567,258 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,715 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,876,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 503,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.