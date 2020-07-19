Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

