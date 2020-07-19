Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triton International.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Triton International news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00. Insiders sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 43,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Triton International by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Triton International stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.