Robert Harry Willison Sells 19,920 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) COO Robert Harry Willison sold 19,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $325,492.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.93 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.