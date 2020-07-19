First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.33, 94,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 169,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

