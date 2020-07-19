Barclays Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $45.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

HUBG stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hub Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

