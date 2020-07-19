Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

