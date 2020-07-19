CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.18.

COR opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,139,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

