Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE:WFC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

