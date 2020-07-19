First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Up 1.8%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) shares shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.75, 3,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 58,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

