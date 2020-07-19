Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $285,505.29 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,481 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $285,505.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $54.35 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.