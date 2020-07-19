First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.98, approximately 1,971,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,077% from the average daily volume of 167,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Latest News

Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,899 Shares of Zynga Inc Stock
Apple Inc. is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triton International Ltd to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share
Robert Harry Willison Sells 19,920 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc Stock
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Down 0.5%
