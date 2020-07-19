First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.98, approximately 1,971,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,077% from the average daily volume of 167,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

