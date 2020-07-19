USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.11, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,899 Shares of Zynga Inc Stock
James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,899 Shares of Zynga Inc Stock
Apple Inc. is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triton International Ltd to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triton International Ltd to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share
Robert Harry Willison Sells 19,920 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc Stock
Robert Harry Willison Sells 19,920 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc Stock
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Down 0.5%
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Down 0.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report