AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Shares Up 14.1%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.12, 267,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 150,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

