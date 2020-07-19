Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading Up 1.5%

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, approximately 177 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

