X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Trading 0.3% Higher

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.21, 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 4,214.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

