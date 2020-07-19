Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Trading Down 2.2%

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALARF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Alaris Royalty in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

