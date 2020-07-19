Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.78, 104,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 46,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($108.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

