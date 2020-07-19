Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,055. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,426,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sleep Number by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares in the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

