Piper Sandler Raises Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $70.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,827 shares of company stock worth $2,357,055 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

