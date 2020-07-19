BTIG Research Begins Coverage on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.06.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $2,311,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.