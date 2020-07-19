Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $266.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%. On average, analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 8,500 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $51,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 25,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,486,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,120.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 300,169 shares of company stock worth $2,115,086. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $94,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

