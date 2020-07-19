Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

SWAV opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $172,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,708.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $5,626,339.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,870,001 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

