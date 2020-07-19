Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at SunTrust Banks

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.
Shares of SYNH opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $720,361. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
