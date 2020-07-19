Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at SunTrust Banks

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of SYNH opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $720,361. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

