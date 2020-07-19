Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lonestar Resources US posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LONE opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

