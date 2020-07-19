Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to Announce $3.35 EPS

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to post $3.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the lowest is $3.09. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

SMG stock opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.89.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,470 shares of company stock worth $32,702,233 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

