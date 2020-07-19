Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT at $24.38

Shares of Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spin Master from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Spin Master in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $32.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

