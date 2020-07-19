-$0.47 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

