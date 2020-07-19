InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($2.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.73) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 3,832.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMO. Roth Capital started coverage on InflaRx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

LUMO stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25.

About InflaRx

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

