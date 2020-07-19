$0.64 EPS Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. Catalent posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

