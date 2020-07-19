$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.21. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSE AMRC opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Ameresco by 25.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameresco by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

