FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $310.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.68.

NYSE FLT opened at $259.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,806,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after buying an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after buying an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after buying an additional 674,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

