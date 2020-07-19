Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.76.

NYSE:WMB opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

