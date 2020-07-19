Analysts Expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Merus stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Merus by 937.6% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,605 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

