Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

