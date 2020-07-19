PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NYSE PVH opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $86,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PVH by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 377,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PVH by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 274,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

