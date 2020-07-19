-$0.01 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.94 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.35%.

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

