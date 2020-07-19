First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.18.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

