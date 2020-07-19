Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $590.00 at SVB Leerink

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $535.00 to $590.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $583.21.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $650.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $654.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

