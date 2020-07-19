SVB Leerink Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $66.00

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 261,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 359,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $153,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,899 Shares of Zynga Inc Stock
James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,899 Shares of Zynga Inc Stock
Apple Inc. is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triton International Ltd to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triton International Ltd to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share
Robert Harry Willison Sells 19,920 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc Stock
Robert Harry Willison Sells 19,920 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc Stock
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Down 0.5%
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Down 0.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report