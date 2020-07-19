SVB Leerink Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $66.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 261,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 359,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $153,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

