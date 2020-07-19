PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.55.

PWFL opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.56. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.96.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,336,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,114,000. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 61.7% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

