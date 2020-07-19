Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 297,392 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

